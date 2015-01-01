|
Citation
|
Quarshie ENB, Waterman MG, House AO. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e271.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32493429
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: We sought to estimate the prevalence of self-reported self-harm among adolescents identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) in Ghana, and compare self-reported personal and social adversities related to self-harm in this group to those in a random sample of heterosexual adolescents from the same locality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Suicide; LGBT; Self-harm; Sexual minority; Ghana; Street-connected adolescents; Sub-Saharan Africa; Accra; Homosexuality