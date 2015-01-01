|
Salimu S, Nyondo-Mipando AL. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2020; 15(1): e38.
32493425
BACKGROUND: Alcohol contributes to poor health, social and economic outcomes among adolescents. In Malawi, alcohol consumption among young people significantly increased after the introduction of alcohol sachets. A government ban on the sale of alcohol sachets affected in 2012 aimed to reduce prevalence of alcohol among users. We explored adolescents perceptions regarding the effectiveness of the ban towards reducing alcohol consumption among the under aged in the country.
Adolescents; Accessibility; Availability; Alcohol policy; Alcohol sachets; Role modelling; Snow ball sampling