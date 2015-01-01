|
De Buck E, Laermans J, Vanhove AC, Dockx K, Vandekerckhove P, Geduld H. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e836.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32493323
BACKGROUND: First aid training is a cost-effective way to decrease the burden of disease and injury in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Since evidence from Western countries has shown that children are able to learn first aid, first aid training of children in LMIC may be a promising way forward. Hence, our project aim was to develop contextualized materials to train sub-Saharan African children in first aid, based on the best available evidence.
Language: en
Children; Schools; Low- and middle-income countries; Evidence-based practice; Health education; First aid knowledge; First aid skills; First aid training; Helping behavior; sub-Saharan Africa