Citation
Bradley SE, Haun J, Powell-Cope G, Haire S, Belanger HG. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32493066
Abstract
PURPOSE: As part of a larger study to test the efficacy of the Concussion Coach cell phone application for patients with post-concussion symptoms, qualitative data were gathered to assess barriers and facilitators for app use and differences in use of the app among those who declined or improved in symptom severity, or were low-use users.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Traumatic brain injury; concussion; mobile health; service members; smartphone apps; Veterans