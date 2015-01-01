Abstract

Fire, with its sudden appearance and destructive character, causes property losses and sometimes death and injury within a short time. High density of population and structures make the urban areas more vulnerable to fire hazard. In this context, fire incidents are very common in Dhaka city and the city is experiencing huge economic loss due to the increasing trend of fire incidents. These incidents are spread through different land use categories and the frequency of incidents also varies in these categories. This paper focuses on the distribution pattern of fire incidents of Dhaka Metropolitan Area according to different land use categories and structure types. The hot spots have been identified on the basis of density of fire occurrences using Kernel Density tool. The result of the research will help the policy maker in executing proper land use zoning as well as ensuring fire safety so that the loss due to fire incidents can be controlled.

