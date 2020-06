Abstract

BACKGROUND: To investigate the association between involuntary weight loss (IWL) and late-life depression (LLD) in a population-based cohort study.



Methods: Data (N=6945) obtained from the 2008 baseline and 2011 follow-up assessments of the Living Profiles of Older People Survey in Korea were used. Changed body weight between the 2008 and 2011 was classified into stable weight (<-5% ~ <+5%), lightweight loss (≥-5% ~ <-10%), moderate weight loss (≥-10%), lightweight gain (+≥5 ~ <+10%), and moderate weight gain (≥+10%).



Results: Compared to the stable weight group, the moderate weight loss group had a higher risk of LLD (odds ratio=1.99, 95% confidence interval=1.61-2.46, P<0.001) even after adjustments for covariates, including age, BMI, education, income, life of solitude, smoking, physical activity, dependent aging, comorbidity, and cognitive function.



Conclusion: IWL is significantly associated with LLD in Korean older adults, implying the prognostic importance of IWL for presenting mental health issues later in life.

Language: en-us