Abstract

This research examines college students' fear of crime and safety perceptions and its relationship to their perceptions of university safety efforts and personal preventative behavior. Quantitative results show that the only variable trending toward being a significant predictor of fear of crime on campus is perception of lighting on campus. Significant predictors of the perception of safety at the university are perception of campus lighting, perception of safety measures in place, and avoidance of locations during the day. Those who perceive that there is adequate lighting and sufficient safety measures feel safe, while those who avoid locations during the day feel unsafe. Qualitative data gathered through open-ended survey questions provide information on why respondents are fearful on and off campus and how respondents change their routine activities on campus to avoid victimization. This research offers universities suggestions on how to reduce students' fear and increase their perception of safety.