Abstract

When investigating officer-involved shootings, scientific input provides an unbiased perspective to case evidence that assist both the objectivity and credibility of associated reconstructions. This paper demonstrates this by detailing the reconstruction of a recent shooting where multiple scientific tools and methodology were implemented. In order to differentiate between different possible narratives, tools such as synthetic bones, ballistic soap, human dynamic testing as well as human body numerical modelling were used. These tools show how the narrative available can be tied to the injuries reported through the use of a model supported by simple yet robust laboratory testing. In the exemplary case presented, the method was shown to exonerate the response of a police officer who discharged their weapon in self-defence while trying to subdue a violent suspect.



Keywords: officer-involved shooting; biomechanics; modelling; reconstruction; ballistics; wound path; forensics; police; scientific; homicide; pistol; injury; abrasion.

