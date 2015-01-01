|
Citation
|
Noonan DS, Richardson LE, Sadiq AA, Tyler J. Int. J. Sustain. Dev. Plann. 2020; 15(1): 69-80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, WIT Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study explores whether participation in the US Federal Emergency Management Agency's Com- munity Rating System (CRS), a voluntary community flood risk management program, is a function of policy diffusion or an act of free-riding. Policy diffusion would suggest that, all else being equal, once a community has joined the CRS, neighboring communities will be more likely to follow their lead and participate in the CRS. Free-riding would imply that neighboring communities might choose not to participate in the CRS because they perceive that their community benefits from surrounding communities' participation.
Language: en