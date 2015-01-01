Abstract

The article presents a study on migration flows in the countries of the European Union, with a focus on Italy and the policies implemented to ensure the countries' security. It is necessary to carefully verify the structural forces and the national and international connections that are the direct cause of contemporary migration, rooted in colonialism, war and military occupation, labour recruitment and economic interaction. The author has tried to analyze the issue of immigration by comparing ISTAT22 and EUROSTAT23 data, analyzing European and national policies to tackle this issue and verify how these are implemented for making European society democratic, welcoming and secure.

