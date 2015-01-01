|
Mjelde JW, Dudensing RM, Battista G, Brooks J, Carrillo M, Counsil B, Giri A, Kim MK, Pyrialakou VD. Sage open 2020; 10(2): e2158244020924036.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
Mobility remains a vital part of the well-being of rural-living, older adults and transportation disadvantaged persons. This study seeks to identify research and policy needs related to rural transit for older people and the transportation disadvantaged. To obtain this goal, the multidisciplinary study team conducted two activities as part of a 2016 rural transportation conference: a survey of conference attendees and open discussion to elicit additional information.
