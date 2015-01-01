|
Citation
|
King SB, Kaczynski AT, Knight Wilt J, Stowe EW. Sage open 2020; 10(2): e2158244020917954.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study is to evaluate objective and perceived campus walkability as an environmental support for physical activity within a large Southeastern university. Ten university routes were evaluated twice for 24 key walkability characteristics. Eighty-three campus member surveys (62 students, 21 faculty/staff) were administered and assessed campus members' familiarity with walkability, attitudes about walking as a form of physical activity, and perceptions of whether specific elements of the campus layout encouraged physical activity. At least 90% of routes had sidewalks, curb cuts, and crosswalks. Likewise, over 85% of participants perceived the campus layout to encourage physical activity. Faculty/staff members were more familiar with the term walkability and considered walking as a form of physical activity than students (p <.05). Both campus members' perceptions and environmental audits identified strengths and weaknesses for diverse walkability attributes.
Language: en