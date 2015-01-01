Abstract

High school students who present with psychiatric needs face significant challenges in terms of navigating their mental health treatment and educational goals. Students are vulnerable to becoming disengaged from their peers, education, and mental health treatment when they are in the

liminal position of transitioning from mental health hospitalization back to school. This article will provide an overview of the integration of community-based mental health services within the education system, the prevalence of current mental health disorders affecting adolescents, and

strategies that school social workers can use to collaborate with these services within a created space in the high school. Using a composite case study, this article will examine how a school social worker assigned to a public high school worked with a student to accomplish this transition.

The case study will demonstrate how creating a space within the school helps to alleviate potential vulnerability and establishes a network of support around the student.

Language: en