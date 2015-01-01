SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Polizotto J. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2019; 44(1): 43-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Lyceum Books)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

High school students who present with psychiatric needs face significant challenges in terms of navigating their mental health treatment and educational goals. Students are vulnerable to becoming disengaged from their peers, education, and mental health treatment when they are in the
liminal position of transitioning from mental health hospitalization back to school. This article will provide an overview of the integration of community-based mental health services within the education system, the prevalence of current mental health disorders affecting adolescents, and
strategies that school social workers can use to collaborate with these services within a created space in the high school. Using a composite case study, this article will examine how a school social worker assigned to a public high school worked with a student to accomplish this transition.
The case study will demonstrate how creating a space within the school helps to alleviate potential vulnerability and establishes a network of support around the student.


Language: en

Keywords

ADOLESCENT MENTAL HEALTH; COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDERS; LIMINALITY; SCHOOL SOCIAL WORK; SCHOOL-BASED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print