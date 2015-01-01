|
Citation
|
Polizotto J. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2019; 44(1): 43-57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Lyceum Books)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
High school students who present with psychiatric needs face significant challenges in terms of navigating their mental health treatment and educational goals. Students are vulnerable to becoming disengaged from their peers, education, and mental health treatment when they are in the
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADOLESCENT MENTAL HEALTH; COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDERS; LIMINALITY; SCHOOL SOCIAL WORK; SCHOOL-BASED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES