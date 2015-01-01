SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wofford NC, Garcia AF, Hendrix C, Tavianini T, Ellsworth S, Torres E, Lizarraga R, Reyes-Bonds M. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2019; 44(1): 58-77.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Lyceum Books)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite the many social and political advances lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals have achieved, youth within these populations continue to be at elevated risk for suicide. Because adolescents spend most of their day in academic settings, school district
staff have ample opportunity to identify and assess suicide risk in LGBTQ students and facilitate their access to supportive resources. The Connect Center is a centralized student support center in the Sacramento City Unified School District in Northern California. Staff working at this clinic
utilize a multitiered approach to address the risk factors and mental health disparities that exist for LGBTQ students. This article will present the Connect Center Approach, a model of service delivery informed by Bronfenbrenner's ecological theory. This model incorporates macro-, mezzo-,
and micro-level interventions and emphasizes alignment between state laws and school district policies to protect LGBTQ students and increase academic success among this vulnerable population.


Language: en

Keywords

ECOLOGICAL MODEL; LGBTQ YOUTH; SCHOOL SOCIAL WORK; SUICIDE RISK; YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print