Abstract

Despite the many social and political advances lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals have achieved, youth within these populations continue to be at elevated risk for suicide. Because adolescents spend most of their day in academic settings, school district

staff have ample opportunity to identify and assess suicide risk in LGBTQ students and facilitate their access to supportive resources. The Connect Center is a centralized student support center in the Sacramento City Unified School District in Northern California. Staff working at this clinic

utilize a multitiered approach to address the risk factors and mental health disparities that exist for LGBTQ students. This article will present the Connect Center Approach, a model of service delivery informed by Bronfenbrenner's ecological theory. This model incorporates macro-, mezzo-,

and micro-level interventions and emphasizes alignment between state laws and school district policies to protect LGBTQ students and increase academic success among this vulnerable population.

Language: en