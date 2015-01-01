Abstract

Between 1993 and 2012, the suicide rates for African American children between the ages of five and eleven doubled whereas rates for Caucasian children in the same age group declined. Although suicide rates were higher among males, a significant increase in female suicides is causing

alarm. The growing number of suicides among African American female children warrants a deeper investigation into the state of African American female fragility and the reasons why a small but growing subgroup of children views suicide as their only option for escape. The extant

literature points to bullying as the underlying reason for the increase in suicide rates among African American female children. However, research has also suggested that the reasons for this increase in suicide may be better explained by relational aggression and a lack of understanding of

cultural differences within this subgroup.



RESULTS of the study will provide valuable insights for social workers, educators, and parents, as well as knowledge upon which future training can be based to ensure that social workers who work with African American females in therapeutic

and school settings are culturally competent. The results reinforce the necessity of educating social workers about the difference between relational aggression and bullying and how to respond appropriately when African American females exhibit maladaptive behaviors.

Language: en