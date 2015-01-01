SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnson D, Barsky AE. Sch. Soc. Work J. 2020; 44(2): 26-48.

(Copyright © 2020, Lyceum Books)

In response to mass gun shooting incidents in schools, some school districts have been hiring additional social workers to help prevent further incidents. This qualitative study will explore the potential roles that school social workers may play, including early identification and
intervention, screening, risk assessment, crisis intervention, referral, and ongoing support.


GUN VIOLENCE; PREVENTION; RISK; SCHOOL; SOCIAL WORK ROLES

