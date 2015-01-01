Abstract

We investigated the relationship between driving status and religious service attendance among older Americans and how the perceived importance of religion influences the relationship. Data are from the 2012 wave of the Health and Retirement Study (n = 9,660). After controlling for covariates, the odds of regular religious service attendance were reduced by 55% for non-drivers relative to active drivers among those who indicated that religion was very important in their lives. No significant association was observed in those who rated religion as somewhat/not too important. Future research should explore how non-drivers who value religion make decisions about religious service attendance.

Language: en