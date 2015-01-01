Abstract

Several changes are caused by aging, among them, the higher prevalence of mood disorders. There are evidences about the positive effect of acute and chronic exercise on mood in older adults. In this research, 29 older adults were assessed (66.4 ± 0.8 SE years; 14 men and 15 women). Participants were evaluated in two 60-min conditions in a within-subjects study: (1) Control Condition - watching a film; (2) Exercise Condition - exercising with the Xbox Kinect. Both activities promoted improvements in mood. Moreover, higher enjoyment during the exercise in the Xbox Kinect was associated with greater improvement in mood.

Language: en