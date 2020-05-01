Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hallux valgus (HV) contributes to deficits in static balance and increased fall risk in older adults. Very limited research has examined dynamic balance deficits in walking in this population. These individuals generally walk slowly, as balance challenge is lesser at slow speeds.



RESEARCH QUESTION: How does the dynamic balance of older adults with HV differ from healthy controls at controlled slow and fast walking speeds?



METHODS: Nineteen older adults with HV and 13 healthy controls completed 5 continuous walking trials at 1.0 and 1.3 m·s-1 as whole body marker position and ground reaction force data were captured. Dynamic balance was evaluated using whole body center of mass (COM) and center of pressure (COP) inclination angles (IA) and duration of double support.



RESULTS: There were no differences in measures of dynamic balance between older adults with and without HV at slow and fast speeds. At the faster speed, the peak sagittal plane COM-COP IA increased and the double support duration decreased, while the peak frontal plane COM-COP IA were not affected.



SIGNIFICANCE: Older adults with HV do not exhibit deficits in dynamic balance during continuous walking at comfortable speeds when compared to healthy older adults.

