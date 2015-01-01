|
Boaventura S, Rodrigues J, Plancha T, Martins M, Silva M, Silva VB, Horta L, Branco PS. Acta Med. Port. 2020; 33(6): 401-406.
(Copyright © 2020, Centro Editor Livreiro da Ordem dos Medicos)
32504515
INTRODUCTION: With progressive ageing of the Portuguese population, it is paramount that the conditions of outdoor accessibility and safety are adapted to this age group. The aim of this study was to assess whether the time allocated to pedestrian crossing in the crosswalks with pedestrian crossing lights between Curry Cabral Hospital and local public transport is enough to allow safe passage of the elderly.
Aged; Accident Prevention; Pedestrians; Walking; Portugal; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control