Abstract

BACKGROUND: Walking is the most common population-wide campaign for health promotion in older people. However, the cutoff threshold for walking steps/day to identify the older people who are at risk of falling is not recommended. Therefore, the objectives were to investigate the association between all possible risk factors including physical performance, physical activity and fall incidence over the six-month in community-dwelling older people who had low-risk of falling and to identify walking threshold (steps/day) for reducing risk of fall.



METHODS: The older people who aged ≥60 years and had free of falling for 1 year were invited to participate in this study. They lived in five communities in Bangkok Thailand. Demographics and physical performances were collected at baseline. Walking (step/day) and 24-h physical activity (PA) were monitored for 5 consecutive days by the Actical® accelerometer wrapped on non-dominant wrists. The Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly (PASE) questionnaire was used to record activities in the past 7 days by interview. A monthly calendar was used to record fall incidence over the 6 months. Unadjusted and adjusted hazard ratio (HR) with 95% confidence interval (CI) were analyzed using the Cox's proportional hazard regression. The Kaplan Meier curve illustrated the probability to survive from fall over the 6 months.



RESULTS: Of 255, 33 older people (12.94%) reported first-fall incidence over the 6 months. Fall incidence density rate was 0.79 per 1000 person-day. Our findings showed that significant association between fall incidence and behavioral risk factors including PASE scores < 100 (HR = 3.53; 95% CI: 1.24-10.04), walking < 5000 steps/day (HR = 3.6; 95% CI: 1.76-7.31) and moderate to vigorous intensity of PA at < 60 min/week (HR = 3.66; 95% CI: 1.12-12.01). Fall incidence were related to the following risk factors: age (HR = 3.54; 95% CI: 1.37-9.11), took polypharmacy/antipsychotics (HR = 4.32; 95% CI: 2.12-8.79), presence of urinary incontinence (HR = 2.87; 95% CI: 1.45-5.68), low functional mobility by Timed Up and Go ≥13.5 s (HR = 6.43; 95% CI: 2.65-15.57).



CONCLUSIONS: This study proposed walking ≥5000 steps/day as a cutoff threshold to recommend for reducing risk of falling in community-dwelling older people who had low-risk of falling.

