Abstract

Security personnel are among the occupation groups with the highest risk of workplace violence, but the latest Finnish estimates on the prevalence of violence are based on data collected 15 years ago, after which the sector and its regulation have evolved considerably. The aim of this article is to present results from a recent survey of security personnel conducted in early 2018. In addition to presenting new estimates on the 12-month prevalence of violent victimization and fear of crime, and the factors associated with them, we examine experiences of criminal justice processes. The results show high rates of victimization among security personnel, with a particularly high risk among doormen and guards working in hospitals and health care centers. More than half of the respondents have appeared in court as witnesses. We discuss these results in the light of recent legal reforms and research evidence based on administrative data.

Language: en