|
Citation
|
Clacy A, Sharman R, Lovell GP. Aust. J. Psychol. 2020; 72(1): 50-58.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Psychological Society, Publisher Wiley-Blackwell)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a multi-faceted issue that should be considered in context, with consideration for the biological, psychological, and sociocultural (i.e., biopsychosocial) factors which influence the incidence of injury in contact sports such as rugby union (rugby). Through the concurrent assessment of individual variables within a multi-measure cross-sectional research design, the current study aimed to contextualise the individual factors associated with SRC in male junior (ages 11-17 years) rugby.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
biopsychosocial; concussion; individual differences; regression analysis; sports injuries; youth sports