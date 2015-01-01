|
Lyvers M, Holloway N, Needham K, Thorberg FA. Aust. J. Psychol. 2020; 72(1): 59-67.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Psychological Society, Publisher Wiley-Blackwell)
OBJECTIVEs University students in Australia report higher levels of stress than non-students of the same age, with females reporting higher stress than males. The ability to successfully adapt to, and cope with, stressful situations and events, often referred to as resilience, requires social and interpersonal resources as well as the ability to effectively self-regulate emotions. When such resources and abilities are deficient, responses to university stress are likely to be maladaptive. Deficient emotional self-regulation is characteristic of individuals with the subclinical personality trait alexithymia, who also tend to suffer from social and interpersonal difficulties; thus students with alexithymia may be especially susceptible to university stress and associated adverse outcomes of low resilience.
anxiety; personality; stress; substance abuse and addiction