Citation
Nam TH, Han CS, Kim B. Korean J. Sch. Psychol. 2019; 16(3): 381-400.
Vernacular Title
부모의 방임과 학대가 청소년의 정서문제에 미치는 영향: 자아존중감과 교사관계의 매개효과를 중심으로
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, The Korean Journal of School Psychology)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This study investigated how abuse and neglect experience by parents affect self-respect, relationship with teachers and variance of emotional problem. Also we verified whether self-respect and relationship with teachers mediates relation between abuse and neglect experience and variance of emotional problem. The results of this study are as follows. First, adolescents who experienced abuse and neglect appear to have emotional problems such as depression, social withdrawal, and somatic symptoms. Furthermore, youth who have abuse and neglect experience have difficulties in self -respect and relation with teachers. Second, self-respect and relationship with teachers have significant indirect effect on relation between abuse and neglect experience and variance of emotional problem. Third, although relation between abuse and neglect experience and relationship with teachers represent positive correlation, the regression coefficients in the direct path are significant in the opposite direction, resulting in a suppression effect. Finally, implications for interventions, limitations of the study, and suggestions for future research were discussed.
Language: ko