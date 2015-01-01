Abstract

This study investigated how abuse and neglect experience by parents affect self-respect, relationship with teachers and variance of emotional problem. Also we verified whether self-respect and relationship with teachers mediates relation between abuse and neglect experience and variance of emotional problem. The results of this study are as follows. First, adolescents who experienced abuse and neglect appear to have emotional problems such as depression, social withdrawal, and somatic symptoms. Furthermore, youth who have abuse and neglect experience have difficulties in self -respect and relation with teachers. Second, self-respect and relationship with teachers have significant indirect effect on relation between abuse and neglect experience and variance of emotional problem. Third, although relation between abuse and neglect experience and relationship with teachers represent positive correlation, the regression coefficients in the direct path are significant in the opposite direction, resulting in a suppression effect. Finally, implications for interventions, limitations of the study, and suggestions for future research were discussed.



본 연구는 부모로부터의 학대 · 방임 경험이 자아존중감과 교사관계, 정서문제 변화량에 어떤 영향을 미치는지 살펴보는 동시에 학대 · 방임경험과 정서문제 변화량의 관계에서 자아존중감과 교사관계가 가지는 매개효과를 확인하고자 하였다. 이를 위하여 한국청소년정책연구원의 아동 · 청소년패널조사(KCYPS) 자료 중 중1 패널의 최근 2개년도 데이터(6차년도, 7차년도)를 분석에 활용하였다. 본 연구의 주요 결과는 다음과 같다. 첫째, 부모로부터 방임 경험은 청소년의 우울, 사회적 위축, 신체 증상 등의 정서문제의 증가와 유의한 관련성이 있으며, 자아존중감과 교사관계와도 유의한 부적 상관이 있는 것으로 나타났다. 둘째, 자아존중감과, 교사관계가 학대 · 방임과 정서문제 변화량의 관계에서 유의한 매개역할을 하는 것으로 나타났다. 셋째, 학대경험과 교사관계의 상관계수가 정적인 방향으로 유의함에도 불구하고 직접 경로의 회귀계수는 반대 방향으로 유의하여 억제효과가 나타났다. 이와 같은 연구결과를 바탕으로 후기 청소년들의 정서문제에 대한 개입 방안과 연구의 제한점 및 후속연구의 필요성을 논의하였다.

