Abstract

Urban form measures have been increasingly used in multidisciplinary research, yet few studies have conceptualized different meanings of human-scale urban form for various population groups. This study proposes an activity-based approach that builds direct links between urban form measures and travel-activity patterns of various population groups. With a case study on older adults' walking activity in Toronto, this study maps potential activity spaces for each population group, and measures the potential of social interaction at a land-parcel level. Based on a population-representative survey data and an open source routing algorithm, this study provides an exploratory method to conceptualize and measure human-scale urban form for different population groups. Further, this method helps to understand the non-linear relationships between conventional urban form measures and travel-activity patterns, and to inform planning interventions on urban form features that are particularly important for a specific population group.

