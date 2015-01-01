Abstract

Despite the important role of outdoor school environments in children's recess, school ground design does not often manage to support children's self-directed play. This paper argues for the value of so called 'in-between spaces' for children in outdoor school environments that has not been studied sufficiently from their perspectives. Employing a socio-ecological framework, this participatory qualitative study used three methods to identify the multiple environmental characteristics of in-between spaces that support children's self-directed play. Sixty behaviour mapping sessions, 78 walking tours, and 18 focus groups were completed with children aged 8-10 during school recess. The context-sensitive data were collected in three public primary school grounds in Sydney, Australia. Using inductive thematic analysis, the physical, social and organisational characteristics of children's chosen in-between spaces were identified. The results revealed that children's preferred in-between spaces included small enclosures, edges and natural settings with affordances supporting their self-directed play. These spaces offered children an opportunity to redress gender imbalance and mitigate the impact of overcrowding, problems that often inhibited children's self-directed play in the formal spaces of school grounds. Despite children's interest in in-between spaces, they were not valued in school grounds and were often characterised as out-of-bounds where children were not allowed during the recess time. The discussion argues for the value of in-between spaces where children can find the support of all the environmental characteristics to operate their self-directed play. School design and school policy should recognise these spaces for their spatial value for children's play in schools.

Language: en