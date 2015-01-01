Abstract

BACKGROUND: Balance confidence is considered a psychological element of falls and balance-demanding activities. The relationship of balance confidence with physical factors has been investigated; however, psychosocial correlates are not well known. The aim was to investigate the relationship between balance confidence and physical and psychosocial factors and to reveal the determinants of balance confidence in persons with MS (pwMS).



METHODS: A total of 445 pwMS were enrolled in the study. Balance confidence was assessed with the Activities-Specific Balance Confidence (ABC) Scale. Psychosocial-based measures included the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), Beck Depression Scale (BDI), and Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT). The Godin Leisure-Time Exercise Questionnaire (GLTEQ), Timed 25-Foot Walk (T25FW), Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), and Single Leg Stance Test (SLS) were used to assess physical functions.



RESULTS: There was a significant correlation between the ABC score and all physical and psychosocial measures (p<0.05). Hierarchical linear regression analyses indicated that psychosocial factors were significantly associated with ABC accounting for 41% of the variance. The addition of physical variables explained an additional 35% of variance over psychosocial variables. The MFIS, SDMT, BDI, T25FW, 6MWT, and SLS were significantly predictive of the ABC.



CONCLUSION: This study emphasizes the importance of considering both physical and psychosocial factors for understanding balance confidence in pwMS. Besides, intervention strategies for enhancing balance confidence should aim to improve fatigue, depression, and cognition in addition to physical components.

Language: en