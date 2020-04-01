Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined changes in substance use from adolescence to young adulthood as related to adolescents' risk taking, sensation seeking, antisocial activities, and personality traits.



METHODS: Chilean youth (N = 890, 52% female) were studied in adolescence (14.5 and 16.2 years) and young adulthood (M age 21.3 years). Risk taking was assessed via a laboratory-based performance task (Balloon Analogue Risk Task), and self-administered questionnaires assessed sensation seeking, antisocial behaviors, personality and substance use.



RESULTS: Frequent involvement in sensation seeking and antisocial activities were associated with increased odds of continued marijuana use from adolescence to young adulthood and of illicit substance use at young adulthood. High risk taking was associated with a reduced likelihood of discontinuing marijuana use at young adulthood, and high agreeableness and conscientiousness were associated with reduced likelihood of new onset marijuana use and illicit substance use at young adulthood.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight specific risk-taking tendencies and personality characteristics that relate to initiating, continuing, or discontinuing substance use at entry into adulthood. Sensation seeking and involvement in antisocial activities were the two foremost risk factors for continued use, which is a forecaster of drug dependence.



FINDINGS suggest potential prevention and intervention targets for abstaining from or discontinuing substance use as youth transition to adulthood.

Language: en