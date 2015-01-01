SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henry J, Ramages M, Cheung G. Australas. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1177/1039856220930687

PMID

32510980

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Patient suicide is one of the most stressful events for psychiatrists and psychiatry trainees. However, there is often a lack of consistent guidance and support available to clinicians, including post-vention. The aim of this paper is to describe the development of a resource that could support psychiatry trainees following patient suicide.

METHODS: Following a literature review, we adapted two US patient suicide post-vention guidelines to reflect local processes and support systems available by consulting a number of key stakeholders in the training programme and district health boards.

RESULTS: The first part of the post-vention guidelines included procedural processes such as the serious incident review process and reporting to coroner's office. The second part included a checklist for trainee, supervisor, local training facilitator and director of training according to the following time frame: first 24 hours, first 1-2 weeks and following months.
CONCLUSIONS: Post-vention guidelines and teaching about patient suicide and its effects could improve the training experience of psychiatry trainees and facilitate the development of resilience as they progress through training.


Language: en

Keywords

guidelines; patient suicide; psychiatry training; suicide post-vention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print