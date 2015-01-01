|
Citation
|
Hatchel T, Ingram KM, Huang Y, Espelage DL. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32510701
|
Abstract
|
There is a paucity of research on developmental trajectories of bias-based aggression. We examined homophobic bullying victimization trajectories among high school students (N = 3,064; M age = 13.67; Girls = 50.2%) and how these developmental pathways vary as a function of factors like homophobic bullying perpetration, sex assigned at birth, and sexuality. Using data from a 3-wave longitudinal investigation over a 2-year period, we utilized latent growth mixture modeling to explore the aforementioned trajectories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
LGBT; peer victimization; developmental trajectories; bias-based aggression