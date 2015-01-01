|
Hedegaard H, Johnson RL, Garnett MF, Thomas KE. Adv. Data 2019; (136): 1-22.
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Center for Health Statistics)
unavailable
32510317
Background-External cause-of-injury frameworks, or matrices, based on the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) provide standardized categories for reporting injuries by mechanism and intent of injury. In 2014, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC) published a proposed external cause-of-injury matrix for use with data coded using the ICD, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM). At the time the proposed matrix was developed, ICD-10-CM coded data were not available to evaluate the performance of the proposed matrix. When data became available, NCHS and NCIPC collaborated with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and state and local health departments to evaluate the proposed matrix to identify any changes needed before finalization. This report describes the results of that evaluation.
Language: en