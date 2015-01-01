Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Determine national estimates of injuries, mechanisms of injury (MOI), and injury severity among men and women engaging in track and field activities in the United States (U.S.), aged 18 years and older, who present to emergency departments (ED).



METHODS: Retrospective analyses of injury narratives were conducted using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), comprising individuals 18 and older presenting to U.S. EDs from 2004 through 2015, with injuries associated with track and field, applying the NEISS product code 5030 and patient narratives. National injury estimates were calculated using sample weights. National injury incidence rates were determined using U.S. census estimate data (denominator), and comparisons of categorical variables by gender were made using a chi-squared test, and associated p-values.



RESULTS: An estimated 42,947 ED visits among individuals 18 and older presented for track and field-related injuries in the U.S. from 2004 through 2015, consisting of 23,509 incidents among men, and 19,438 among women. The highest rates of injury occurred in 2010 among men, and 2011 among women, with 3.47, and 2.70 injuries per 100,000 U.S. population, respectively. No statistically significant differences (α=0.05) were found between genders for injury severity (p=0.32), injury diagnosis (p=0.30), and body region (p=0.13), but there was a significant difference overall between genders for mechanism of injury (p=0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: To develop appropriate injury preventive interventions for track and field athletes, additional studies exploring associations between injury characteristics, namely the mechanisms of injury, and gender, are necessary.

