Abstract

Human survival after developing rabies is very scary to humanity. We report a case of a 58-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh (north India), who presented with 5-days of fever and 1-day of altered sensorium associated with agitation, hydrophobia, and bedwetting after 20 days of WHO category 3 bite in the face by a rabid dog. She had taken three doses of anti-rabies vaccinations but not immunoglobulin of postexposure prophylaxis. Laboratory investigation showed a rising titer of virus-neutralizing antibodies in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). We treated the patient according to the modified Milwaukee protocol. The patient remained to survive and had a recovery trend during hospital stays of 15 days before relatives took her left against medical advice (LAMA). As we know rabies has approximately 100% mortality rate but by using the aggressive treatment approach (like Milwaukee protocol), the patient may survive. Rabies can be effectively prevented by using adequate postexposure vaccine prophylaxis and rabies immunoglobulin (in category-3) after bite of a rabid animal. Our report along with other published reports should give more motivation to clinicians and education to the public to have an intensive treatment approach and patience, respectively to make rabies survival.

