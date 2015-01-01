Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the elderly population, sleep problems are prevalent and have known to be associated with many factors. There are many adverse consequences of decreased sleep such as heart disease, diabetes, depression, accidents, impaired cognition, and poor quality of life. Correlates of poor sleep quality have not been well explored in Indian research.

Objectives: The present study aimed to measure prevalence of poor sleep quality among elderly and its association with different factors.



Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted during June-November 2018 in a randomly selected block of Purba Bardhaman district. Cluster random sampling was applied to select required sample of 180 elderly people (≥60 years) from 30 villages. Study tools used were Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), 5-Item Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS), Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item scale (GAD-7), Global Physical Activity Questionnaire (GPAQ), and a pretested schedule for sociodemographic and other variables. The study had approval from Institutional Ethics Committee. Chi-square tests and multivariable logistic regression were performed using SPSS V16.



Results: Prevalence of poor sleep quality (GPSQI ≥5) was 68.89%. Median Global PSQI (GPSQI) score was 7.00 (4.00-11.00). Multivariable logistic regression revealed that marital status, vital events in past one month, anxiety status, and depression were significantly associated with sleep quality. Those who were unmarried/widowed, having vital events in past one month in the family, and severe anxiety and depression were having significantly higher odds of developing poor sleep quality.



Conclusion: Poor sleep quality is high among elderly and measures toward the significant correlates are thus emphasized.

