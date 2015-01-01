Abstract

This paper reviews community residents' mental health following exposure to a community disaster trauma, with a focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health outcomes, such as emotional disorders, behavioral problems including addictive disorders, and personality as a maladaptive trait. This review concludes with recommendations to advance the field of community disaster research by exploring how natural and man-made disasters impact community residents across multiple domains. Moreover, this study suggests that residents impacted by community disaster trauma are frequently appropriate targets for mental health assessments or services in a community setting.

