Lee JY, Kim SW, Kim JM. Chonnam Med J 2020; 56(2): 99-107.

(Copyright © 2020, Chonnam National University Medical School and Chonnman National University Research Institute of Medical Sciences)

10.4068/cmj.2020.56.2.99

32509556 PMCID

This paper reviews community residents' mental health following exposure to a community disaster trauma, with a focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health outcomes, such as emotional disorders, behavioral problems including addictive disorders, and personality as a maladaptive trait. This review concludes with recommendations to advance the field of community disaster research by exploring how natural and man-made disasters impact community residents across multiple domains. Moreover, this study suggests that residents impacted by community disaster trauma are frequently appropriate targets for mental health assessments or services in a community setting.


Disasters; Mental Health; Personality Disorders; Posttraumatic Stress Disorders

