Abstract

OBJECTIVEs We conducted a cross-sectional study to understand the differences in demographics and psychiatric comorbidities in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) and assess the risk of suicidality due to comorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).



METHODS We included 141,530 adolescents (age, 12 to 18 years) with a primary diagnosis of MDD from the nationwide inpatient sample (NIS, 2012-2014), and grouped by a comorbid diagnosis of ADHD (N = 22,665, 16%). Logistic regression analysis was used to measure the demographic predictors for ADHD in adolescents with MDD, and to measure the suicidal risk in ADHD versus non-ADHD.



RESULTS Comorbid ADHD was prevalent in whites (71.9%), and males had two times higher odds (95% CI 2.25-2.41) compared to females. The most prevalent comorbidities seen in ADHD-cohort were anxiety disorders (46.3%) and substance abuse (20.1%) with 1.3 times higher odds of substance abuse (95% CI 1.41-1.65) compared to non-ADHD. Suicidal behaviors were seen in a higher proportion of the ADHD cohort compared to the non-ADHD cohort (54.3% vs. 52.7%). ADHD and suicidal behaviors relationship was statistically significant but had a very small positive association (OR 1.04, 95% CI 1.01-1.08) after controlling for demographic confounders and comorbidities. There was a significant increase in the number of MDD hospitalization with ADHD for suicidal behaviors from 51.1% (N = 3,360) in 2012 to 58.2% (N = 5,115) in 2014.



CONCLUSION There exists a significant but small positive association between suicidal behaviors and comorbid ADHD in MDD adolescents. The suicide rate has increased by 52.2% during the study period in depressed adolescents with ADHD. This calls for early diagnosis and management of ADHD and early-onset depression in adolescents to prevent suicide risk.

