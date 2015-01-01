SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Engström, Jumisko E, Shahim P, Lehto N, Blennow K, Zetterberg H, Tegner Y. Concussion 2020; 5(2): eCNC74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2019-0014

PMID

32509326 PMCID

Abstract

AIM: To describe what suffering multiple concussions meant for former semi-professional or professional hockey players who were forced to end their career.

Results: Nine former Swedish hockey players, who once played on national or professional teams were interviewed. The interviews were analyzed with reference to hermeneutic phenomenology to interpret and explain their experiences. The theme of losing one's identity as a hockey player was constructed from five subthemes: being limited in everyday life, returning to the hockey stadium as soon as possible, forming a post career identity, lacking understanding and support, and preventing injuries by respecting other players.

Conclusion: The former hockey players struggled with developing their off-the-ice identities and with finding other sources of meaning for their lives.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; concussion; qualitative research; identity; hermeneutic phenomenology; hockey player

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print