Abstract

AIM: To describe what suffering multiple concussions meant for former semi-professional or professional hockey players who were forced to end their career.



Results: Nine former Swedish hockey players, who once played on national or professional teams were interviewed. The interviews were analyzed with reference to hermeneutic phenomenology to interpret and explain their experiences. The theme of losing one's identity as a hockey player was constructed from five subthemes: being limited in everyday life, returning to the hockey stadium as soon as possible, forming a post career identity, lacking understanding and support, and preventing injuries by respecting other players.



Conclusion: The former hockey players struggled with developing their off-the-ice identities and with finding other sources of meaning for their lives.

