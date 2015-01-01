SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kinney AR, Anderson D, Stearns-Yoder KA, Brenner LA, Forster JE. Concussion 2020; 5(2): eCNC72.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2020-0002

PMID

32509324 PMCID

Abstract

AIM: Evidence of factors explaining sports-related concussion (SRC) risk and recovery among high school athletes remains inconclusive.

Materials & methods: Prospective study of a real-world sample of high school athletes (n = 77) who sustained ≤1 SRC. Among those with multiple SRCs, recovery time between events was investigated. To investigate concussion risk, baseline characteristics of athletes with a single versus multiple SRC(s) were compared.

Results: Recovery time did not differ across events. There were no differences between those with a single versus multiple SRCs.

Conclusion: Recovery time between initial and subsequent concussive events did not differ, suggesting that prior concussion may not prolong recovery. Baseline characteristics did not explain heightened concussion risk. Investigation of these relationships using more representative samples is needed.


Language: en

Keywords

mild traumatic brain injury; concussion; high school; recovery; risk; athletes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print