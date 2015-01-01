Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effect of a nationwide coach education workshop on the attitudes towards, willingness and perceived ability of camogie coaches to implement a Camogie Injury Prevention Programme (CIPP) and their implementation of this programme 4 weeks after the workshop.



Methods: Coaches (n=98) from all four provinces in Ireland were recruited and completed a questionnaire prior to and immediately following a developed workshop on the CIPP. Four weeks later 40 of the 98 coaches completed a follow-up questionnaire. Descriptive statistics were completed and a mixed between-within analysis of variance was conducted to examine the differences in willingness and perceived ability to conduct the CIPP over time and between genders. Non-parametric tests examined the differences in attitude scores. The implementation rate of the programme 4 weeks following the workshop was also assessed.



Results: Just 13.4% of coaches had previously heard of the CIPP. Significant improvements in attitudes towards, willingness and perceived ability to conduct the CIPP was noted (p<0.001) post-workshop. Ninety-one per cent of coaches reported that implementing the CIPP in a phased approach with their teams would be beneficial. The camogie coaches primarily viewed the CIPP content favourably, finding the exercises important, relevant and mostly enjoyable. However, some coaches reported that the Nordic hamstring curl is too challenging for players to complete (immediately following workshop: 28.7%; 4 weeks later: 53.3%). Four weeks after the workshop, 72.5% of coaches who responded were implementing the CIPP with their teams in the community.



Conclusions: Due to the success of the education workshop, the Camogie Association should incorporate this injury prevention workshop into all mandatory camogie coaching education courses.

