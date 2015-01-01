Abstract

Many diseases that affect physical health can also affect mental health. Many of these diseases are studied in terms of quality of life, depression and suicidal behavior. Dermatological disorders, although having a strong impact on the individual's life, are less studied with regard to suicidal behavior. There is a need to approach several dermatological diseases from the perspective of suicidal behavior in order to intervene early with specific treatment or to prevent suicide. Psoriasis, acne, melanoma, atopic dermatitis and urticaria are scarcely studied from the point of view of suicidal behavior. In addition to these diseases, there are others that require attention in terms of suicidal behavior, such as vitiligo or oculocutaneous albinism, most probably due to a small number of people suffering from these diseases, research is almost non-existent in these cases. We want to draw attention to the importance of early detection of suicidal behavior in dermatological practice and to highlight the need for several studies on this subject.

Language: en