Schaitz C, Kroener J, Maier A, Connemann BJ, Sosic-Vasic Z. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e425.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
32508686 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Current research on borderline personality disorder report an association between emotionally dysregulated behaviors and intrusive mental imagery depicting similar scenes. Imagery rescripting techniques have proven effective in reducing intrusive mental imagery in numerous contexts. We developed a two session-short intervention in which intrusive mental images are identified, analyzed, and modified for daily rehearsal at home. This study aimed to reduce the negative emotions and cognitions associated with self-injurious behaviors by replacing unhealthy imagery with more adaptive content.
Language: en
self-harm; borderline personality disorder; dysregulated behaviors; emotion regulation; imagery rescripting; mental imagery