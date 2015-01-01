Abstract

BACKGROUND: Balance deficits are common impairments in the individual's post-traumatic brain injury (TBI). Balance deficits can restrict the activities of daily living and productive participation in social life. To date, there were no systematic reviews examined the impact of physical therapy intervention on balance post-TBI.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effects of physical therapy interventions on balance impairments in individuals with TBI.



METHODS: We systematically searched in PUBMED, EMBASE, SCOPUS, PEDro, MEDLINE, REHABDATA, and web of science for randomized controlled trials (RCTs), clinical control trials, and pilot studies that examined the effects of physical therapy interventions on balance deficits in individuals post-TBI. The methodological quality was estimated using the Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro) scale.



RESULTS: Eight studies published from 2003 to 2019 were included in this study. A total of 259 TBI participants post-TBI were included in this review, 71 (27.41%) of which were females. The methodological quality for selected studies ranged from low to high. There were no significant differences between experimental interventions; virtual reality (VR), vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT), and control group interventions; other traditional physical therapy interventions.



CONCLUSIONS: The evidence about the effects of the physical therapy interventions in improving the balance ability post-TBI was limited. Further randomized controlled trials strongly warranted to understand the role of physical therapy in patients with TBI who complain from balance deficits.

