Journal Article

Citation

Álvarez Muñoz FJ, Rubio-Aparicio M, Gurillo Muñoz P, García Herrero AM, Sánchez-Meca J, Navarro-Mateu F. Rev. Psiquiatr. Salud Ment. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rpsm.2020.04.012

PMID

32507727

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To analyse the possible relationship between dementia in the elderly and the subsequent development of suicide ideation, attempts and / or completed suicides.

METHODS: Systematic review and meta-analysis.

SELECTION CRITERIA: studies that analysed the relationship between dementia and suicide.

SEARCH STRATEGY: i) in PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL, IME and Lilacs until December 2018; ii) manual search of the bibliography of selected articles; iii) contact with leading authors. Article selection and data extraction according to a predefined protocol, including bias risk assessment, were performed by independent peer reviewers. The effect size index was calculated using Odds Ratio (OR) and its 95% confidence interval (random-effects model). Heterogeneity was evaluated with forest plots, Cochran's Q and I2 index. Assessment of publication bias using funnel plots ("trim-and-fill" method) and the Egger test. The analysis of moderating variables was performed using a multiple meta-regression under a mixed-effects model.

RESULTS: 37 studies and 47 basic units of study were identified. Effect size of the association of dementia with: Suicidal Ideation OR = 1.37 (95% CI:.78-2.39); Suicide Attempt: OR = 2.24 (95% CI: 1.01-4.97); and Completed Suicide: OR = 1.28 (95% CI:.77-2.14). Possible publication bias was ruled out.

CONCLUSIONS: A trend towards suicidal events is identified, especially suicide attempts in people with dementia. Greater attention and care are recommended after a recent diagnosis of dementia, especially with adequate assessment of comorbidities, which could influence the occurrence and outcome of suicidal events.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Dementia; Suicidio; Demencia; Metaanálisis; Revisión sistemática

