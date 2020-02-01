SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cianchetti C. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.wem.2020.02.002

32507632

To the Editor:
I read with interest the update by Schmidt et al1 to the original Wilderness Medical Society practice guidelines2 for treatment and prevention of drowning. In the guidelines, based on extensive analysis of the literature on the subject, useful indications are given on the modalities and effectiveness of rescue interventions.

I note that in the literature there are no reports of a possible modality of intervention easily achievable in children. I would suggest including this, based on a personal experi- ence, even if limited to a single case...


