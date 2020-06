Abstract

Highlights



• Medical television shows may over-exaggerate disaster scenarios.

• Six ED-associated medical television shows were selected for analysis.

• The most common disaster type depicted was external, man-made disasters.

• Average mortality rate was 13.6% for all victims and 15.4% for depicted patients.

• The weighted mortality rate of 10 major U.S. disasters 2014-2018 was 0.14%.

Language: en