Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: We studied the severity of poisoning after exposure to low to moderate and high doses of 4-promo-2,5-dimethoxyphenethylamine (2C-B). [SafetyLit note: a recreational hallucinogenic drug and psychoactive analogue of mescaline]



METHODS: Patients for whom the Dutch Poisons Information Centre was consulted for 2C-B exposure from 2016 to 2018 were included in a prospective cohort study. Data were collected through telephone interviews with the physician or patient. Patients were categorized according to the reported 2C-B dose: low to moderate (up to 20 mg), high (greater than 20 mg), or unknown. Presence of 2C-B was analyzed in leftover drug and biological samples with liquid/gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. The severity of poisoning was graded with the Poisoning Severity Score.



RESULTS: We included 59 patients, of whom 32 could be followed up. Low to moderate 2C-B doses were reported by 9 patients (28%), high doses by 17 (53%), and unknown doses by 6 (19%). Poisoning was moderate in the majority of patients in both the low- to moderate-dose and high-dose groups. Frequently reported symptoms included mydriasis, agitation or aggression, hallucinations, confusion, anxiety, hypertension, and tachycardia. The presence of 2C-B was confirmed in 5 patients in urine (n=3) or drug samples (n=4).



CONCLUSION: In this study, most 2C-B poisonings resulted in moderate toxicity even at high reported doses up to 192 mg. No severe cases were observed. The clinical course was usually short-lived (up to 24 hours) and typically involved hallucinations in addition to mild somatic effects.

