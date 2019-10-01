Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The decrease in functional ability, strength, balance, flexibility, agility, and coordination owing to neurological and muscular changes is one of the characteristic features of the human aging process. Hippotherapy has been highlighted as a therapeutic approach with physical and psychological benefits for this section of the population. However, the effects of hippotherapy in elderly people need to be further studied by assessing their balance and flexibility.



METHODS: Thirty elderly people were recruited and divided into two groups; 15 in the Hippotherapy Group (HG), and 15 in the control group (CG) (aged 66.07 ± 5.80 and 68.47 ± 5.85 years, respectively). The HG received ten 30-min sessions of hippotherapy once a week. Assessment included the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), the Timed Up and Go test (TUG), the Functional Reach Test (FRT)and the Sit-and-Reach Test with the Well's box before the first and after the tenth session of hippotherapy; and the Sit-and-Reach Test before and after each session.



RESULTS: The HG demonstrated a significant difference in the TUG test execution time and the FRT scores before and after the hippotherapy sessions (p = 0.036, p = 0.030, respectively), indicating an improvement in functional range. The examination of flexibility with the Wells's box also revealed a significant difference in the rates (cm) before and after 10 sessions of the hippotherapy for the HG (p = 0.033).



CONCLUSIONS: The present findings showthat hippotherapy improved elderly people's functional mobility, dynamic balance, and flexibility. These results will guide professionals who treat this population.

Language: en