|
Citation
|
Diniz LH, de Mello EC, Ribeiro MF, Lage JB, Bevilacqua Júnior DE, Ferreira AA, Ferraz MLF, Rosa RC, Teixeira VPA, Espindula AP. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2020; 24(2): 92-97.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32507159
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The decrease in functional ability, strength, balance, flexibility, agility, and coordination owing to neurological and muscular changes is one of the characteristic features of the human aging process. Hippotherapy has been highlighted as a therapeutic approach with physical and psychological benefits for this section of the population. However, the effects of hippotherapy in elderly people need to be further studied by assessing their balance and flexibility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Elderly; Balance; Flexibility; Horse-assisted therapy