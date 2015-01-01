Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incidence and risk factors of parachute injuries has been studied in developed countries, but not in trainees of the airborne forces in the Royal Thailand Army.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted among 992 military personnel who attended the basic airborne training program from February to July 2018. Information sheets were used to collect data about (a) personal demographics; (b) environmental conditions surrounding the parachute practice; and (c) parachute-related injuries. The incidence rate of injury was then calculated. Risk factors were examined using multilevel Poisson regression analysis and presented as incidence rate ratio (IRR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI).



RESULTS: A total of 166 parachute-related injuries occurred in 4677 jumps. The incidence rate of injury was 35.50 per 1000 jumps (95%CI: 30.04-41.21). Factors significantly related to parachute injury included: jumping with equipment versus without equipment [adjusted IRR (95% CI): 1.28 (0.88-1.87)], higher wind speed [1.54 (1.27-1.87) per knot], airplane versus helicopter exit [1.75(0.68-4.55)], side versus rear exit [2.13 (1.43-3.23)], night versus day jumping [2.19 (0.81-5.90)], and presence of motion sickness [3.43 (1.93-6.92)].



CONCLUSIONS: To prevent military static line parachute injuries, the following factors should be taken into consideration: type of aircraft, aircraft exit, time of the day, equipment, motion sickness and wind speed.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: The project was certified by the Research Ethics Committee, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (IRB No. 697/60).

Language: en