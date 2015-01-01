Abstract

The pedestrians are among the most vulnerable group. This study was conducted to explain the challenges associated with pedestrian safety by taking into account the perspectives of Iranian residents in Tabriz. In this qualitative study, applying purposeful sampling approach, we recruited 49 residents to participate in structured qualitative interviews. To collect data, 3 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with 28 participants, and 21 individual interviews were conducted. Data analysis was performed applying conventional content analysis. MAXQDA10 was applied for the purpose of data management. After data analysis, six themes emerged including: (a) Pedestrians' own obstacles and challenges, (b) Driver' related obstacles and challenges, (c) Penal system related obstacles and challenges, (d) Advocacy-related obstacles and challenges, (e) Infrastructural obstacles and challenges, and (f) Management obstacles and challenges. Pedestrian safety was identified as a major but extremely intricate urban traffic and transportation issue. To promote pedestrian safety, it is essential for the municipal agencies to focus on the public's convenience through providing need-based infrastructures especially suiting to the elderlies. The agencies, here, must also introduce pedestrian penal system, penalty for using phone while driving, or superior road crossing mechanisms such as those discussed inside. The agencies should also focus on gross political commitment, and a broad strategy involving education, engineering and enforcement, institutional co-ordination within and between different levels of government and with private actors.

Language: en